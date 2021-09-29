Edmonton Eagles Amateur Boxing Club will be hosting its long awaited boxing club home show on Saturday 9th October at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

Head Coach Dr Costakis C. Evangelou said, “We are delighted to be able to put on this club home show at the wonderful venue of the Lee Valley Athletics Centre. After these recent times of challenge for everyone, it will great for our young boxing stars to get back in action and to have the opportunity to put on an excellent night of boxing in front of what we hope will be a packed crowd of supporters.

For details about the club or to enquire about tickets for the show,

Please contact 07958 432654 or 07730 466918

Or visit the website, www.edmontoneaglesabc.com