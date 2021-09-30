The epidemiological situation has improved in Spain, France and part of Italy according to the latest map posted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) which was posted online on Thursday.



Cyprus remains in the red zone, while several areas in Spain have seen an improvement, with the north of the country now being classified as belonging in the green (safe) zone.



Some regions in northern and central Italy, as well as Sardinia, are also now in the green zone, as well as Normandy in France. The countries that remain in the green zone are Denmark (despite a slight worsening of the situation in the north), Poland, a large part of Czechia and a significant part of Hungary.



Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).



The countries remaining in the red zone are Cyprus, Greece (with the exception of most of Central Greece which is orange), Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Austria, Ireland, Latvia and most of Germany. Slovenia continues to be in the deep red category. Estonia and Lithuania are now also in deep red.



ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maps are based on data reported by the Member States to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.