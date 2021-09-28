AKEL GS: Doubtful whether a basis for a solution to the Cyprus problem will be found

28 September 2021, ‘Astra’ radio station

It is doubtful whether a basis for a solution will be found, given that there are major disagreements between the leaders of the two communities on the Cyprus problem, the General Secretary of AKEL underlined, adding that yesterday’s trilateral meeting confirmed the low expectations.

Stefanos Stefanou noted that what the UN Secretary General is trying to do is to give time to see if something can be done.

Speaking to the morning edition of ‘Astra’, S.Stefanou pointed out that the President Anastasiades’ backtracking is not in line with what the Secretary General of the UN says. He also accused the President of giving the Turkish side room to play its games with his position of returning to the 1960s Constitution, whilst stating that the current situation favours those who are seeking partition.

S.Stefanou pointed out that the Greek Cypriot side must take initiatives to put pressure on Turkey and move towards a solution of the Cyprus problem. He stressed that the Greek Cypriot side should have been consistent with what the UN Secretary General says and not seek “new ideas” that clash with the negotiating body of work agreed so far.

At the same time, the General Secretary of AKEL said that things are difficult on the Cyprus problem, noting that valuable time was lost when Mustafa Akinci was the leader of the Turkish Cypriots, while stressing that Ersin Tatar is in favour of a two state solution and acts as Turkey’s envoy.

Stefanos Stefanou also referred to the march being organised by AKEL on 3 October under the slogan “We are marching for Solution and Reunification”.