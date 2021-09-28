Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the importance of the European Council`s decisions on the Eastern Mediterranean as a framework that puts the region`s issues in a European perspective. It is necessary that Greece and Turkey agree in principle that differences can only be resolved through international law, he added.

In an interview on Monday with Greek state broadcaster, ERT, from the Louvre Museum, the Greek Prime Minister said that the decisions of the European Council on what happened in the Eastern Mediterranean over the last 18 months are particularly important, as they place relations in the Eastern Mediterranean under a European prism.

“Greek-Turkish relations have essentially become Euro-Turkish and this is something that is very important,” he said, adding that “Turkey knows very well our limits, which […] are Europe`s limits too.” “We have at the moment very specific decisions of the European Council that highlight Turkey’s responsibilities” he added.

The Greek Prime Minister estimated that the “quiet” summer in Greek-Turkish relations will be followed by a “quiet” autumn and a “quiet” winter. “I believe that Turkey has realized that the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean ultimately serves no one,” Mitsotakis said. He stressed, however, that it is necessary that Greece and Turkey agree in principle that their major differences can only be resolved in compliance with the international law.

Mitsotakis pointed out that despite their differences Greece and Turkey face common challenges that leave room for cooperation, such as climate change and migration, while there is also room for economic cooperation.