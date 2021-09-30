The delay in a communiqué being issued on the trilateral meeting in New York and the appointment of a UN Special Envoy reflects the extent of the current impasse on the Cyprus problem. Invariably, the occupying power Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership of Ersin Tatar bear responsibility for this new setback, with their provocative insistence that our country should be definitively partitioned.

We had and still adhere to the position that the best way to highlight this inflammatory stand is for the Greek Cypriot side to be unwaveringly consistent to what has been agreed and the convergences recorded. When backtracking and regressions by the Greek Cypriot side exist, then the landscape is blurred and the real culprit is hidden, namely the Erdogan-Tatar duo.

What is certain, however, is that the occupation and partition are daily swallowing up our country and its future. The only way to reverse this course is a solution of the Cyprus problem based on principles, on the agreed basis and framework which can only be achieved through negotiations that must resume from the point where they were interrupted in 2017. The march we are organising next Sunday to the Deryneia checkpoint will send precisely this message: We do not accept partition. We assert the liberation and reunification of our homeland, because only then will a future of peace and security dawn for our people.