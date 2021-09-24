Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios on Thursday presented a new project for the promotion of the cultural heritage of Cyprus named “Heartland of Legends”, during an event held at the village of Prasteio Avdimou.

A press release says that the project was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of our island and aims at developing tourism in the countryside, mountainous and remote areas further.

A central circular route and various thematic ones will be created, which will pass through numerous areas of the island to offer authentic experiences to visitors, bringing them closer to the Cypriot nature, tradition and lifestyle.

The thematic routes will be continuously enriched with additional experiences in the next stages of the project.

As the press release states, nowadays more and more travelers are looking for the opportunity to really have experiences from the places they visit , to get to know the locals and their traditions, to be introduced to the local gastronomy and culture and therefore the project will give the opportunity to villages, communities, producers and entrepreneurs to promote their places and products.

