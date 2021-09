Cyprus were beaten 3-0 in Malta in Fifa World Cup qualifying on Wednesday night, leaving them bottom of Group H.

After four games played, Cyprus have four points, three behind group leaders Croatia and Russia.

On a bad night all round, Cyprus ended the match with ten men after Costa Soteriou was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the 43rd minute at the time it was 0-0 and a couple of minutes Malta scored their first goalnow Cyprus face Russia on Saturday in Nicosia.