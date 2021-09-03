The Ministry of Health announced Thursday the death of an 83 year old woman to COVID19, bringing the total number of deceased to 508 (327 men and 181 women). Their median age is 76.5 years.

In addition, 134 patients are in hospitals, 45 of whom in a serious condition, while 79.11% of them are not vaccinated. Meanwhile, 17 post-COVID patients remain in ICUs and are intubated.

In the last 24 hours 52,758 tests were carried out and 235 new infections were diagnosed. The positivity rate stands at 0.45%.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 114,366 people were infected in Cyprus.

Out of the 45 patients who are in a critical condition in hospitals 19 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 25 patients, 20 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 44 are being treated in the Limassol General Hospital, 9 in the Larnaka General Hospital, 11 in the Pafos General Hospital and 2 more are in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 52,758 laboratory tests were done with the PCR method ( 4,910) and the antigen rapid test method (47,848) and the new 235 cases were found as follows: 18 from contact tracing, 9 from samples taken at airports, 42 from tests done after private initiative, 6 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 115 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies, 45 from antigen rapid testing done through the Ministry of Health. No cases were found from 36 samples taken after GP referrals and 10 samples taken in closed structures.