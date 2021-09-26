Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced on Sunday that one person died from COVID-19, while 78 new cases were detected, with the positivity rate remaining at 0.19%. The Ministry said that 79 patients are in hospitals and 76.2% of them did not get their vaccines.

Moreover 11 post COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

The new cases were detected from a total of 40,466 tests (rapid and PCR). The total deaths rose to 552 and of the cases to 119,767.

The deceased is an 89 year old woman who passed away on Sunday at Famagusta General Hospital. From the 552 deaths 350 are male (63%) and 202 females (37%) and the median age is 76,4 years.

Of the 78 patients, 29 are in serious condition. Fourteen of them are intubated, two are in an ICU and 13 in ACU.

From the 40,466 tests, 4,900 were PCR and 35,566 rapid and the new cases were detected as follows: 9 from 158 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 7 from 2,919 tests at airports, 9 from 1,487 samples taken on private initiative, 2 from 259 tests from GP referrals, 8 from 76 samples tested at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 22 from 14,389 rapid tests at private labs and pharmacies and 21 from 21,177 rapid tests done in the framework of the Health Ministry program.

No cases were detected from 1 sample done at closed units.

From the rapid tests done in closed units 3 came back positive.