Cyprus reported the death of a 92-year-old female and 156 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total tally of deaths and infection due to Covid since the inception of the pandemic to 548 and 119,113 respectively, while 93 infected patients are treated in public hospitals of whom 40 in serious condition.

In a press release the Ministry of Health says that 76.35% of people treated in hospitals are not vaccinated. At the same time 8 post-COVID patients, who are no longer infectious, continue to be treated in ICUs intubated and in a serious condition.

A total of 64,474 rapid antigen and PCR tests were carried out on Tuesday with the daily test positivity rate at 0.24%.

According to the Ministry today’s fatality concerns a 92-yearl old woman who passed away while being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 548 of which 349 of 64% men and 199 or 36% women with a mean age of 76.3 years, the Ministry said.

Ninety three patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, 40 of whom in a serious condition; 13 are intubated in ICUs and another 23 are being treated in an ACU.

According to the Ministry, the 156 new Covid-19 cases were detected following 64,474 tests of which 6,094 PCR and 58,380 rapid antigen tests.

Thirteen people tested positive out of 307 samples taken in the context of contact tracing; 9 people tested positive out of 3,167b samples taken in the context of screening at the airports; 22 people tested positive from 2,156 tested privately, 5 new cases after 221 tests taken in the General Hospital Microbiological labs, 75 people tested positive out of 36,963 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs or pharmacies and 32 people tested positive out of 21,417 samples tested by antigen rapid test through the Ministry`s screening program.