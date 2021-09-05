The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday the death of one more patient to COVID19, bringing the total number of deaths to 513 (332 men, 181 women). Their median age is 76,4.

Meanwhile, 133 people are hospitalised, 43 of whom in a serious condition, while 84.22% of them are not vaccinated.

In addition, 16 post-COVID patients are still in ICUs intubated.

In the last 24 hours there have been 55,492 laboratory tests and 295 new cases were diagnosed (positivity rate : 0.53%), bringing the total number of cases to 116,621.

The deceased was a 77 year old man who died on the 3rd of September.

Out of the 43 patients who are in a critical condition, 18 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 25 patients, 20 in Nicosia, 39 in Limassol, 6 in Larnaka, 17 in Pafos and 3 in the Makario Hospital.

The 55,492 tests were carried out with the PCR method (5,956) and the remaining with the antigen rapid test method and the 295 new infections were found as follows: 52 from contact tracing, 9 from tests done in the airports, 71 from tests done after private initiative, 6 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 2 from GP referrals, 104 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 51 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme. No cases were found after 5 samples taken in closed structures and 10 samples taken at the port.