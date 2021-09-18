Cyprus Health Ministry on Friday announced 153 new COVID cases and 89 hospitalized patients. No deaths were reported today. The total deaths remain at 545 and the cases rose to 118,723.

Of the hospitalized patients, 36 are in serious condition and according to the figures, 74,16% of the people in hospitals are not vaccinated. Moreover, the Ministry announced that 11 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated and in serious condition in ICUs.

The new cases were detected from a total of 64,290 tests (rapid and PCR) and the positivity rate stands at 0.24%.

Of the 36 patients in serious condition, 15 are intubated, 2 are in ICUs and 19 in ACUs.

Of the 64,290 tests, 8,770 were PCR and 55,520 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows: 25 from 358 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing, 15 from 5,728 tests at airports, 21 from 2,349 tests done on private initiative,6 from 204 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 65 from 34,658 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 21 from 20,862 rapid tests done via the free testing of the Health Ministry. Moreover 131 tests done following GP referrals and testing at public clinics gave no positive case.

The rapid tests of the Health Ministry detected 6 cases in High schools in Limassol, 2 in Larnaka and 1 in Famagusta.