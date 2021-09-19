Cyprus reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, 94 new cases while 98 patients with the disease are being treated in hospital, 39 of whom in a serious condition.

In a press release the Ministry of Health says that 78.58% of people treated in hospital are not vaccinated. At the same time 10 post-COVID patients, who are no longer infectious, continue to be treated in ICUs intubated and in a serious condition.

On Sunday 40,586 tests, PCR and antigen rapid tests were carried out, detecting 94 new cases. The positivity rate is 0.23%. Total deaths remain at 547, 349 or 64% men and 198 or 36% women with a median age of 76.3. The total number of cases has reached 118,957.

Ninety eight patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals, 39 of whom in a serious condition; 17 are intubated in ICUs and another 22 are being treated in an ACU.

Out of 40,586 tests, 4,734 PCR and 35,852 rapid antigen tests, 94 new positive cases were detected as follows:

Three people tested positive out fo 51 samples taken through contact tracing; 9 people tested positive out of 2,998 samples taken in the context of screening at the airports; 20 people tested positive from 1,315 tested privately; 11 people tested positive out of 308 samples taken from GP referrals and public health centres; 26 people tested positive out of 13,987 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs or pharmacies and 25 people tested positive out of 21,865 samples tested by antigen rapid test through the Ministry’s screening program.