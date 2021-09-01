The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the death of four people to COVID19, bringing the total number of deaths to 507 (327 men, 180 women), while 137 patients are hospitalised, 49 of whom in a serious condition.

It is noted that 81.76% of patients in hospitals are not vaccinated. Meanwhile, 16 post-COVID patients are still hospitalised and are intubated.

The Ministry also announced 256 new coronavirus cases and said that the positivity rate stands at 0.57%. Since the outbreak of the pandemic 114,131 people have been infected with the virus.



The four deceased were two women, 83 and 78 years old and two men, 75 and 41 years of age. The median age of all deceased since the pandemic broke out is 76.4.

Out of the 49 patients who are in a critical condition, 18 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 25 patients, 23 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 44 are being treated in the Limassol General Hospital, 9 are in the Larnaka General Hospital, 10 are receiving treatment in the Pafos General Hospital and 3 are in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 256 new infections were detected after 44,920 tests – 5,570 done with the PCR method and 39,350 with the antigen rapid test method – as follows: 24 from contact tracing, 6 from samples taken at the airports, 53 from tests done after private initiative, 14 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 105 from antigen rapid testings done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 54 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme. No cases were found from 127 samples taken in closed structures