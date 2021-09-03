The Ministry of Health announced on Friday the death of four more people to COVID19 in Cyprus, bringing the total number of deaths to 512 (331 men, 181 women).

Meanwhile, 133 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 44 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 81.96% of those hospitalised are not vaccinated.

In addition, there are 16 post-COVID patients who are still in ICUs intubated.

In the last 24 hours 59,969 tests have been carried out and 238 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed. The positivity rate stands at 0.40%.

Since the pandemic broke out there have been 116,326 cases in Cyprus.



The four people who passed away were all men, 85, 43, 73 and 85 years old. The median age of the deceased since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis is 76.4 years.

Out of the 44 patients who are in a critical condition, 16 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 24 patients, 22 are being treated in the Nicosia General Hospital, 39 in the Limassol General Hospital, 7 are in the Larnaka General Hospital, 17 are receiving treatment in the Pafos General Hospital and 2 more patients are in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 59,969 laboratory tests were done with the PCR method (6,350) and the antigen rapid test method (53,619) and 238 new infections were detected as follows: 8 from samples taken at airports, 58 from tests done after private initiative, 11 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 121 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies

and 40 from antigen rapid testing done through the Ministry of Health programme. No cases were found after 5 tests done in closed structures.