Cyprus Health Ministry on Thursday announced 129 new COVID-19 cases and 79 hospitalizations. The positivity rate stands at 0.21%. The new cases were detected from a total of 62,295 tests (rapid and PCR). Thirty-four patients are in serious condition and data show that 66.27% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Ministry announced that 11 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in ICUs.

The total number of cases since the pandemic broke out rose to 120,272 and of deaths remains at 552 of whom 350 are male (63%) and 202 female (37%) and the median age is 76.4 years.

Of the 34 patients in serious condition the 14 are intubated, 3 are in ICUs and 17 in ACUs.

Of the 62,295 tests, 5,339 were PCR and 56,956 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows: 39 from 357 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 3 from 2,350 tests done at airports, 20 from 2,334 tests done on private initiative, 8 from 225 tests done at Microbiological labs of General Hospitals, 52 from 36,250 rapid tests at private labs and pharmacies and 7 from 20,706 tests done via the rapid testing program of the Ministry.

In a total of 73 tests done following GP referrals, no case was detected.