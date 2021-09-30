Cyprus health authorities reported 123 new covid cases on Wednesday, bringing the total of covid infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 120,143.

No fatalities were recorded today, with total deaths from Covid at 552, of which 350 (63%) men and 202 (37%) women.

Furthermore, 81 patients are treated in hospitals of which 35 are in serious condition. Of the 35 patients in serious condition, 14 are intubated, 3 are treaded in ICU and 18 are treated in ACU. According to the press release, 67.86% of the patients are not vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said in a press release that a total of 46,347 tests were carried out with the daily positivity rate at 0.27%

The 123 new cases were detected following 46,347 tests of which 4.773 were PCR and 41.574 rapid antigen tests.

According to the Ministry, 17 cases were detected after 218 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 4 from 2,123 tests carried out at airports, 26 from 2,149 tests done on private initiative, 6 from 187 tests done at microbiological labs of general hospitals island wide, 47 from 21,572 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 23 from 20,002 tests done via the rapid test program of the Health Ministry.