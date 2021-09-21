Cyprus reported on Tuesday 117 new COVID-19 cases out of 53,935 tests, while no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The. positivity rate fell at 0.22%. Total tally of the infections since the beginning of the pandemic raised to 119,230.

At the same time 94 patients are treated in public hospitals of whom 39 in serious condition. In a press release the Ministry of Health says that 73.41% of people treated in hospitals are not vaccinated. Also 10 post-COVID patients, who are no longer infectious, continue to be treated in ICUs intubated and in a serious condition.

Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amount to 548, of which 349 or 64% are men and 199 or 36% women with, a mean age of 76.3 years.

Of the 39 patients in a serious condition, 16 are intubated, 2 are being treated in ICUs off ventilator and another 21 are being treated in an ACU.

According to the Ministry, the 117 new Covid-19 cases were detected following 53,935 tests of which 5,904 PCR and 48,031 rapid antigen tests.

Seventeen people tested positive out of 229 samples taken in the context of contact tracing; 7 people tested positive out of 2,697 samples taken in the context of screening at the airports; 28 people tested positive from 2,378 tested privately, 5 new cases after 253 tests taken in the General Hospital Microbiological labs, 38 people tested positive out of 29,129 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs or pharmacies and 22 people tested positive out of 18,902 samples tested by antigen rapid test through the Ministry`s screening program.