Cyprus reported on Wednesday 106 new COVID-19 cases out of 50,579 tests, while no deaths were reported for a second consecutive day. The positivity rate stood at 0.21%. Total tally of the infections since the beginning of the pandemic stood at 119,336.

At the same time 89 patients are treated in public hospitals of whom 40 in serious condition. In a press release the Ministry of Health says that 74,16% of people treated in hospitals are not vaccinated. Also 10 post-COVID patients, who are no longer infectious, continue to be treated in ICUs intubated and in a serious condition.

Total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remained unchanged at 548, of which 349 or 64% are men and 199 or 36% women with a mean age of 76.3 years.

Of the 40 patients in a serious condition, 15 are intubated, two are being treated in ICUs off ventilator and another 23 are being treated in an ACU.

According to the Ministry, the 106 new Covid-19 cases were detected following 50,579 tests of which 5,539 PCR and 45,040 rapid antigen tests.

Twelve people tested positive out of 218 samples taken in the context of contact tracing; One person tested positive out of 2,654 samples taken in the context of screening at the airports; 28 people tested positive from 2,245 tested privately, 7 new cases after 222 tests taken in the General Hospital Microbiological labs, 34 people tested positive out of 23,451 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs or pharmacies and 24 people tested positive out of 21,589 samples tested by antigen rapid test through the Ministry`s screening program.