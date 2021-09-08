Presidential Commissioner, Photis Photiou said the fate of the missing persons is the most tragic aspect of the drama experienced by the people of Cyprus since the coup and the Turkish invasion of 1974 and said Turkey has great responsibility over their fate.

In a gathering on Monday to dedicate a street in memory of missing Rogiros Koumetos from Lakatamia, Nicosia, Photiou said that for 47 years we continue to fight to ascertain the fate of the 783 missing persons and to give answers to the pleas of their loved ones.

He said the occupation regime has great responsibilities and it should at last take them since the relatives have every right to be informed about the fate of their loved ones and to bury their remains, according to religious traditions and rites.

Our priority, he added, is to find a mutually acceptable solution to the Cyprus problem, however we have before us the Turkish leadership which is escalating the tension and putting forward positions that underline substantial negotiations.

We continue efforts, he said and insist on a solution according to the decisions and UN resolutions as well as EU principles because only that way the contribution and sacrifice of our heroes will be justified.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.