Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou’s final day of working visit to London on Wednesday included a meeting with the UK’s Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton, with the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue being on the top of the agenda.

The Commissioner made special reference to next Monday’s trilateral meeting between the President of the Republic or Cyprus, the UN Secretary-General and the Turkish Cypriot leader.

Photiou expressed his hope that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader will not repeat their unacceptable demands of a “two-state solution” and “sovereign equality”.

He also thanked the Minister for the principled position of the UK on the agreed settlement framework, based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

The Presidential Commissioner also gave emphasis on the tragic humanitarian issue of the missing persons in Cyprus, stressing that the Turkish side needs to provide all the relevant information in its military archive on these people and the relocation of buried bones.

He noted that there is no distinction between the pain felt by a Greek Cypriot mother to the one suffered by a Turkish Cypriot mother, and that the fate of most Turkish Cypriot missing people has been established.

Mrs Morton agreed on the importance of the missing persons issue and reiterated the UK’s support for the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus.

She also recognised the contribution of the Cypriot diaspora in the UK, to which Photiou referred.

Following the meeting, the UK Minister commented on Twitter that it was “a great opportunity to reflect on how the unbreakable bond between the UK and Cyprus is enriched by the Cypriot diaspora in the UK.”