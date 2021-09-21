Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will take part on Tuesday in the opening session of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York and he will also have a bilateral meeting with the Assembly`s President Abdulla Shahid.

At a meeting he also set to have at 18:00 (local time) with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres President Anastasiades will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos and other officials, a presidency press release says.

Cyprus` President will attend in the morning a reception hosted by the UN SG in honour of the state leaders takin part in the General Assembly and will then also attend the works of the Assembly`s opening session, which both Guterres and Shahid will address.

Afterwards, the press release adds, President Anastasiades will have a bilateral meeting with Shahid followed by a bilateral meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.