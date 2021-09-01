Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades outlined his proposal over a possible restoration of the 1960 Constitution of Cyprus to the members of the National Council, the top advisory body to the President over the handling of the Cyprus problem, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos said on Wednesday.



“The President outlined the content and the reasons of the proposal outlined on 25 August as a response to the allegations by (Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin) Mr Tatar over a Greek Cypriot state and the rights of Turkish Cypriots, stemming from Cyprus’ Treaty of Establishment, being disregarded” Pelekanos noted.



In his written statement in response to Tatar, the President said inter alia the Greek Cypriot side is completely ready to accept the restoration of the constitutional order with Turkish Cypriots returning to the executive, legislative, judicial authority and the other services of the Republic, based on the provisions of the 1960 Constitution, and the simultaneous start of negotiations to determine the areas which each community will have the right to administer, according to UN resolutions”.



“On the basis of the President’s response/proposal to Mr Tatar, the President stressed to the National Council members that the proposal is directly linked with the High-Level Agreements, the UN resolutions and the EU acquis, with a view to finding a functional and therefore viable solution, averting Turkish plans”, Pelekanos said, who acknowledged that during the dialogue different aproaches emerged.



The Spokesman said “the proposal lies in the context of initiatives taken by President Anastasiades with a view to resuming negotiations that would avert the Turkish Cypriot side to submit secessionist proposals that are contrary to the Treaty of Establishment of the Republic of Cyprus, the joint communique of President Anastasiades and Dervis Eroglu of 11 February 2014 which clearly prohibit secession in whole or in part or union in whole or in part with any country.”



Responding to a question whether Anastasiades’ remarks over the 1960 Constitution can be considered as a proposal or as a figure of speech, Pelekanos said “it was a proposal/response to Mr Tatar.”



Asked whether President Anastasiades will submit this proposal to the UN, Pelekanos said “of course the President will inform that he submitted such a proposal with a negative reply by the Turkish Cypriots.”



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.



UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.



Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.