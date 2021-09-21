Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades received on Monday, in New York, a delegation of the American-Jewish organization AIPAC, (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) headed by its President, Betsy Berns Korn.

According to a statement by the Presidency, during the meeting, the President of the Republic referred to the cooperation and strategic relationship AIPAC and Cyprus have developed in recent years, and in the framework of the Cyprus-Greece-Israel tripartite partnership, as well as their cooperation with the US.

On the agenda were also the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean. The President of the Republic briefed the members of the AIPAC delegation about the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and the illegal actions of Turkey in the fenced off city of Famagusta, and in the Cyprus exclusive economic zone, EEZ.

President Anastasiades also briefed the delegation on his proposals regarding Confidence Building Measures. During the meeting, the President also referred to his initiative to address the consequences of Climate Change, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, where the problem is particularly intense.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.