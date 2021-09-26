President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades bids farewell on Sunday to Jane Holl Lute, the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy to Cyprus, as her duties are about to end.



An announcement by the Presidency of the Republic notes that Lute will be received by the President at 7.00 pm (local time) in New York.



The meeting takes place for the President to bid Lute farewell, as her duties as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus are about to end, the announcement concludes.