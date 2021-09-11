Cyprus Police reported 16 individuals and 7 shop owners for violation of protective measures to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 6:00 local time Saturday, the Force carried out a total of 3.688 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.



In Nicosia, the Police carried out 1.591 checks reporting one individual and one shop owners, in Limassol 199 checks were carried out with 7 individuals reported, in Larnaca 3 individuals were reported following 500 checks, in Pafos 2 individuals and 6 shops owners were reported after 576 checks, in Famagusta 520 checks were carried out with 3 individuals reported, while 79 checks were made in Morphou with no fines issued.



The Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 204 and 19 checks, respectively, with no reports issued.



Most fines were issued to individuals not wearing protective masks in public spaces and establishments.