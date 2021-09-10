Cyprus remains in the zone of “red” countries and a country with a high notification rate, testing rate and test positivity for COVID-19, according to the latest map released on Thursday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



Greece, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia and Ireland remain in the “red”. Some areas in Ireland, Greece and France remain in “deep red”, but the situation has improved in France and Greece.



Italy, Germany and the Nordic countries continue to fall under either the red or the orange category. Meanwhile, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary remain in the green zone.



Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).



ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maps are based on data reported by the Member States to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.