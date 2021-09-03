House President Annita Demetriou is departing for Vienna on Sunday to take part in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament which the Austrian Parliament is co-hosting with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations (UN) from the 7-8 September.

The 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament will take place on Monday, 6 September and will provide an opportunity to take stock of the year’s developments for women and girls and seek solution-oriented actions for a gender-responsive recovery from the pandemic.

The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament will take place on 7 and 8 September, building on last year’s virtual segment and its overarching theme of parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet.



It will feature a general debate, panel discussions regarding current challenges and, of course, a valuable opportunity for direct interaction between parliamentary leaders.



During her stay in the Austrian capital, Demetriou will hold separate meetings with her counterparts and presidents of international organisations.