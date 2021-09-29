Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, has noted that Cyprus has taken significant steps in managing asylum applications, adding that there is a possibility of further EU support.

She was speaking during a meeting with House of Representatives President, Annita Demetriou, on Tuesday, in the context of a one-day visit she paid Cyprus.

Demetriou referred to the Cyprus problem and condemned increasing Turkish provocations, in particular as regards the fenced-off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, known as Varosha, and underlined the Greek Cypriot side’s readiness for an immediate resumption of Cyprus talks, on the basis of international law, the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and EU principles and values, a parliament press release says.

The House of Representatives President thanked the Commissioner for the EU support Cyprus has received as a front-line country to deal with the disproportionate migratory pressures it is faced with. She also strongly criticised Turkey about the flow of illegal immigrants from the country to Cyprus through the Turkish occupied areas of the island and its refusal to cooperate with the Republic of Cyprus.

On her part the Commissioner recognised that Cyprus has to deal with a great number of asylum applicants mainly due to its geographic position and noted the need for progress to be reached on the new EU pact on migration.

Johansson further noted the significant steps taken in Cyprus in managing asylum applications, pointing out that the possibility of receiving further EU support in specific areas which could be improved, the press release says.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.



Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.