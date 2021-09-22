Cyprus FM Nicos Christodoulides who accompanies President Anastasiades in New York for the UN General Assembly, continues on Wednesday his contacts with counterparts and other high officials.

A press release by the MFA says that Christodoulides will attend a working breakfast with the Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean, Nasser Kamel, and then will have meetings with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Al- Hajraf, with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush, with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicolae Popescu, with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, with Senegal Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall, and Georgia Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

On Tuesday the Minister held meetings with his counterparts from Palestine, Gambia, and India.

During the meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, views were exchanged on developments in the wider region, EU-Palestine relations were discussed as well as ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

It was agreed, among other things, that in the near future there will be an exchange of visits, at ministerial level, in Nicosia and Ramallah. Christodoulides and Maliki signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the provision of development assistance by Cyprus, with the aim of financing actions aimed at strengthening gender equality and the role of women.

The Minister also met with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara, with whom they discussed, among other things, the pandemic and its effects in various fields, on migration and the need to address its root causes, EU relations with Gambia, and the Cyprus issue, within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation of which Gambia is a member.

The Foreign Minister also met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with whom they exchanged views on regional and international issues, such as the latest developments in Afghanistan and their impact on neighboring countries and the wider region, and the developments as regards the strategic alliance between Australia, USA, UK (AUKUS).

Ways were also discussed to strengthen Cyprus-India economic relations, India`s participation in regional co-operation schemes developed in the wider Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East and Gulf region, as well as issues related to strengthening EU co-operation with the EU.

The Foreign Minister warmly thanked Jaishankar for the strong support of India on the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.