Aris 3 Anorthosis 2

Doxa 0 Ethnikos Achna 0

AEL 0 Apollon 1

Omonia 1 Pafos 1

AEK v Oympiakos Nicosia

APOEL v PAEEK

Apollon are off to a good start in Cyprus four games into the season they have won all four games and five points ahesd of their nearest rivals Aris.

They beat AEL in the Limassol derby 1-0 their goal came in the 53rd minute from Lliev.AEL were playing with ten men when their gosl keeper Keravnos was sent off in the 40th minute.

At the GSP stadium Omonia drew with Psfos 1-1 Pafos had taken the lead in the 16th minute through Semedo. Alexandros Michael scored an own goal in the 56th minute for Omonia to equalise.

Newly promoted Aris and now second placed in the table beat Anorthosis 3-2 at the Tsireio Stadium in Limassol.

This was Anorthosis second defeat of the season after three games.

The Aris hero was Stepinski who scored a hat trick within seven minutes 12, 17 and 19 minutes. Anorthosis tried hard to get back in the game but the two goals from Warda 29 and Kaltsas proved not to be enough.

Doxa drew with Ethnikos Achna 0-0.