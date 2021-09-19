Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, who is accompanying Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York, will hold meetings with his counterparts and other heads of international organizations.



The Foreign Minister, who will attend today’s US-Jewish Commission CEO David Harris Award Ceremony, will meet earlier with a delegation from the Commission’s leadership to discuss issues of common interest and the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, a presidency press release says.

Christodoulides will also attend a dinner hosted by the Federation of Cypriot Organizations of America tonight.



On Monday, the Foreign Minister will have separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Egypt, Greece, Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan and will participate in an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states.

He will also attend the meeting between Anastasiades and the American-Jewish organization AIPAC, as well as the President’s press conference.