The Republic of Cyprus will be represented at the farewell ceremony for Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, Prodromos Prodromou, according to a Presidency’s press release. The ceremony will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral on Wednesday, September 8, at 15:00.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth has decided that flags in the schools will be flying at half-mast on Thursday. On the same day Mikis Theodorakis` songs will be played in the secondary schools, during breaks.