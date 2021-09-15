Cyprus` health authorities announced on Tuesday the death of two men from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 534, and 103 new cases out of 28,536 tests. The positivity rate stands at 0.44%. At the same time, 103 people are being treated in hospitals across the island, 43 of whom in a serious condition.

In a press release the Ministry of Health said that 79.62% of patients with COVID-19 who are treated in hospitals have not been vaccinated. Nine post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, continue being treated in ICUs, while being intubated, in a serious condition, it is added.

The deaths announced concern a 73-year-old man, who passed away at Paphos General Hospital and a 70-year-old man, who passed away in Nicosia General Hospital. Both died on September 13.

Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 are 534, of whom 343 or 64% men and 191 or 36% women, with a median age of 76.3. Total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic have reached 118,216.



In total, 103 people with COVID-19 are treated in state hospitals. Forty three of them are in a serious condition, of whom 18 are intubated, another 2 are receiving treated in an ICU but are not intubated and another 23 are being treated in an ACU.

A total of 28,536 tests were carried out on Tuesday, 3,792 by PCR method and 24,744 by antigen rapid test method detecting 126 new COVID-19 cases as follows:

Out of 316 samples taken through contact tracing, 46 people tested positive; out of 1,818 samples taken from passengers in airports 7 people tested positive; out of 1,236 tests taken privately 9 were found to be positive; out of 153 samples from the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs 3 people tested positive; out of 5,201 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private clinics and pharmacies 15 people were found to be positive, while 46 persons tested positively following 19,543 antigen rapid test through the Ministry`s screening programme.