Cyprus` health authorities announced on Wednesday the death of a 64-year-old woman to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 535, and 230 new cases out of 75,645 tests. The positivity rate stands at 0.30%. At the same time, 108 people are being treated in hospitals across the island, 43 of whom in a serious condition.

In a press release the Ministry of Health said that 75% of patients with COVID-19 who are treated in hospitals have not been vaccinated. Eleven post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, continue being treated in ICUs, while being intubated, in a serious condition, it is added.

The deaths announced concern a 64-year-old woman, who passed away today in Nicosia General Hospital.

Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 are 535, of whom 343 or 64% men and 192 or 36% women, with a median age of 76.3. Total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic have reached 118,446.

In total, 108 people with COVID-19 are being treated in state hospitals. Forty three of them are in a serious condition, of whom 19 are intubated, and another 24 are being treated in an ACU.

A total of 75,645 tests were carried out on Wednesday, 5,913 by PCR method and 69,732 by antigen rapid test method detecting 230 new COVID-19 cases as follows:

Out of 283 samples taken through contact tracing, 20 people tested positive; out of 1,973 samples taken from passengers in airports 5 people tested positive; out of 3,128 tests taken privately 45 were found to be positive; out of 302 samples from the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs 5 people tested positive; out of 48,421 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private clinics and pharmacies 120 people were found to be positive, while 35 persons tested positively following 21,311 antigen rapid test through the Ministry`s screening programme.