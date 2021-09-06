One new death to COVID-19 and another 223 new cases were announced on Monday by the Ministry of Health.

A press release said the total number of people who died of COVID is now 516. At the same time, 139 patients are being treated in hospitals, of which 41 in serious condition while 82.74% of the COVID hospitalisations are unvaccinated.

In addition, 17 post-COVID patients remain intubated in ICUs.

In the last 24 hours there have been 74,092 laboratory tests and 223 new cases were diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases to 116,991. The positivity rate stands at 0.30%.

The deceased is a 55-year-old man who died on Sunday at Nicosia General hospital. Of the 516 people who died of COVID 334 (65%) were men and 182 (35%) were women. The median age is 76.4 years.



Out of the 41 patients who are in a critical condition, 17 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 25 patients, 21 in Nicosia, 37 in Limassol, 16 in Larnaka, 16 in Pafos and 2 in the Makario Hospital.



From the 74,092 tests, 6,237 were carried out with the PCR method and 67,855 with the antigen rapid test method. The 223 new infections were found as follows: 13 through contact tracing, 6 from tests done in the airports, 37 from tests done after private initiative, four from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, one from the personal doctor’s referral program, 119 from antigen rapid tests at private laboratories and pharmacies, and 43 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme.