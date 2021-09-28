Cyprus Health Ministry on Monday announced 136 new Covid cases from a total of 65,826 tests. Positivity rate stands at 0.21%.

According to the Ministry, 81 patients are in hospitals of whom 33 are in serious condition. Figures show that 74.42% of the patients are unvaccinated. Ministry said that 11 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

The total cases are 119,903 and of deaths 552 of whom are male (63%), and 202 female (37%) and the median age is 76.4 years.

Of the 33 patients in serious condition, 15 are intubated, 1 in ICU and 7 in ACUs.

Of the 65,826 tests, 6,351 are PCR and 59,475 rapid tests.

The 136 cases were detected as follows: 8 from 64 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 5 from 3,255 tests at airports, 29 from 2,446 tests done on private initiative, 6 from 326 samples following GP referrals or testing at public clinics, 11 from 260 tests done at microbiological labs of general hospitals islandwide, 63 from 37,313 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 14 from 22,162 tests done via the rapid test program of the Health Ministry.

The testing via this program detected 5 cases in high schools.