The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 100 new COVID-19 cases in Cyprus after 43,478 tests. Positivity rate was at 0,23%. No death was recorded today, thus total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country remains to 528. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Cyprus rises to 117,931.

Additionally, 112 patients are being treated in hospitals of whom 45 in a serious condition. Twenty of them are intubated. The percentage of unvaccinated patients in hospitals stands at 83.9%. Also 12 post-COVID patients who are not infectious any more, continue to be treated intubated in Intensive Care Units.

From the total of 43,478 tests that were carried out on Sunday, 5,370 were PCR and 38,108 rapid tests out of which 100 positives were detected as follows: 1 case out of 30 samples taken during contact tracing, 7 case