Two new deaths to COVID-19 and another 147 new cases were announced on Sunday by the Ministry of Health.

A press release said the total number of people who died of COVID is now 515. At the same time, 143 patients are being treated in hospitals, of which 46 in serious condition while 81.82% of the COVID hospitalisations are unvaccinated.

In addition, 16 post-COVID patients remain intubated in ICUs.

In the last 24 hours there have been 29.833 laboratory tests and 147 new cases were diagnosed (positivity rate : 0.49%), bringing the total number of cases to 116.768.

The deceased were a 52-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman. Both died on Sunday at Nicosia General hospital.

Out of the 46 patients who are in a critical condition, 15 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 25 patients, 18 in Nicosia, 41 in Limassol, 14 in Larnaka, 20 in Pafos and 5 in the Makario Hospital.

From the 29.833 tests, 4,994 were carried out with the PCR method and the remaining with the antigen rapid test method and the 147 new infections were found as follows:

7 from tests done in the airports, 35 from tests done after private initiative, one from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 50 from antigen rapid tests at private laboratories and pharmacies, and 54 from antigen rapid tests done through the Ministry of Health programme.