Our Andrea Georgiou caught up with Peter Leandro Kypri (Cypriot Smurf) to discuss his forthcoming show in London, where his alter ego Souvlakis will also be making an appearance!! Mark it in your diaries…Saturday 20th November 2021 at the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green. Secure your tickets now for a night of comedy and laughter by visiting https://bit.ly/3DDzMLZhttps://bit.ly/3DDzMLZ