The August Invitational
The Cypriot Golf Society held the August Invitational on the 25th August 2021 at the Hertforshire Golf Club.
28 golfers including 2 guests competed on a beautiful sunny day in Herfordshire. The course was in immaculate condition.
A minute’s silence was observed to pay respect for the sad passing of the current Captain, Gill Kyriakou!
Liam McKiernan, who is the current captain of the Herfordshire Golf Club was appointed as the societies representative captain of the day.
Winner of the day, playing off a 4 handicap, with a fantastic score of 40 points, level par gross, was the in form Pan Pantelli
Winner: Pan Pantelli 40 points
Second: Michael Falekkos 38 points
Nearest to Pin: Michael Falekkos
Acting captain Liam McKiernan and winner Pan Pantelli
Savva Savva and Chris Kalli
Photo 2: Michael Falekkos and Michael Matthew
Nick Christie, Stavros Beyiazis, Alex Constantinou, Pan Pantelli
1: Abe Basri
Members