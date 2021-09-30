The August Invitational

The Cypriot Golf Society held the August Invitational on the 25th August 2021 at the Hertforshire Golf Club.

28 golfers including 2 guests competed on a beautiful sunny day in Herfordshire. The course was in immaculate condition.

A minute’s silence was observed to pay respect for the sad passing of the current Captain, Gill Kyriakou!

Liam McKiernan, who is the current captain of the Herfordshire Golf Club was appointed as the societies representative captain of the day.

Winner of the day, playing off a 4 handicap, with a fantastic score of 40 points, level par gross, was the in form Pan Pantelli

Winner: Pan Pantelli 40 points

Second: Michael Falekkos 38 points

Nearest to Pin: Michael Falekkos

Acting captain Liam McKiernan and winner Pan Pantelli

Savva Savva and Chris Kalli

Photo 2: Michael Falekkos and Michael Matthew

Nick Christie, Stavros Beyiazis, Alex Constantinou, Pan Pantelli Nick Christie, Stavros Beyiazis, Alex Constantinou, Pan Pantelli

1: Abe Basri