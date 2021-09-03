Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides, has asked the EU and his European counterparts to intensify their interventions, to convince Ankara to reverse the illegal actions in the enclosed area of Famagusta and to return to the negotiating table to reach an agreed solution framework.



As CNA has learnt, speaking during the informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union (Gymnich) in Brdo, Slovenia, Christodoulides reminded that if Turkey doesn’t reverse its actions, the Foreign Ministers will have to consider specific ways of reaction at the next meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, according to the statement unanimously adopted by the EU27 on 7/27/2021.



He noted that the course and future of Euro-Turkish relations is entirely up to Turkey and that is why it is important to continue and intensify sending the appropriate messages to Ankara from all directions, since the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will visit Turkey next week.



The informal meeting focused on Afghanistan, the situation in the country and the EU`s challenges and choices for action to address the situation.



In his speech, the Cypriot Foreign Minister pointed out the need the EU to support the entire population of the country, especially women and children and to find ways to communicate directly with the regime, always under strict preconditions, including respect for human rights, with particular emphasis on women`s rights, the rule of law and media freedom, as well as the need to establish a transitional government of wider participation, through dialogue.



Addressing a working lunch of EU ministers with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, the Cypriot Foreign Minister praised India`s stabilising role in the wider region, supporting the substantial strengthening of relations between Brussels and New Delhi.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.



Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.