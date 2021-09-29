Cypriot company Safe.T.First was awarded the EU Product Safety Award for protecting the safety of vulnerable consumer groups, in the SMEs category.



The award was presented to the company during an online ceremony on Tuesday, for promoting pool safety with a range of affordable, secure, and easy-to-use fences.



Eleven companies from eight different countries were celebrated for their innovations and investments to protect consumers, in separate categories for SMEs and large companies.



The awards focus on two aspects of innovation: protecting vulnerable consumer groups and the use of new technologies to enhance consumer safety. This is the second edition of the awards, which are given out every two years.



Speaking during the awards ceremony, Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said he hopes that the efforts of the winners to protect consumers will also inspire other companies. “The award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of the people working in these organisations”, the Commissioner said.



This year awards were given to six small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and five large businesses. The award is not monetary, but aims to give winners widespread recognition and inspire other businesses to better protect consumers.



The other SMEs receiving awards in the category of protecting the safety of vulnerable consumer groups were onanoff EUROPE from the Netherlands for developing innovative headphone safety features and providing education on safe listening habits (silver winner) and BeSafe from Norway for making child car seats even safer with a clever and simple belt tightening system (bronze winner).



The large companies awarded in this category were Sweden’s IKEA for providing a dedicated range of affordable household products to support the safety of vulnerable consumers, Maxi-Cosi – Dorel Juvenile from the Netherlands for combining the safety of a baby car seat with the convenience of a carrier (silver winner) and Tampax – PROCTER & GAMBLE from France for product innovation and education campaigns promoting safe tampon use by young teens (bronze winner).



In the category of combining safety and new technologies, the SMEs receiving awards were TerrainQ from Germany for improving the safety of products on online marketplaces through a system that automatically checks technical documentation (gold winner), Spread & Cole from France for a collaborative platform to handle removal of dangerous products more swiftly and efficiently (silver winner) and Ludo Playgrounds from Greece for making playgrounds safer through the use of smart technology to detect safety issues.



The large companies awarded in this category were TO.TEM from Italy, for encouraging safe and green mobility by integrating collision alert technology in eScooters (gold winner) and Positec from Germany for making automated lawn mowers safer for children and animals through clever and groundbreaking technology.