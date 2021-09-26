Cypriot athlete Neofytos Nikolaou won the gold medal in the World Para-shooting games taking place in Lonato, Italy.

President of Cyprus congratulated Nikolaou and posted in his twitter account a message, saying that we are proud for our athlete for the gold medal and the huge victory, adding that Cyprus` flag is flying high.

Cyprus Sport Organization in an announcement congratulated Neofytou, his family and coach, saying that he showed the greatness of his faith, will and determination to stand out in sports.

The Organization also pledges support to the athlete and the Cyprus Shooting Federation.