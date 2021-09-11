Crouch End Festival is back after a hiatus in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. This year the organisers are hosting a mini festival on Friday September 10, 2021 through to Monday September 13, 2021. Crouch End Festival is a community-based festival project run by a small team of volunteers and funded by local businesses and local people, with the support of Haringey Council. This year local independent estate agents, David Astburys are one of the main sponsors.

George Sifonios, Managing Director at David Astburys Estate Agents in Crouch End said; ‘The founders of this community event; Chris Arnold, Chris Currer and Amanda Carrara have worked really hard to make sure a mini version of the festival goes ahead in what has been a challenging year, so we were excited and honoured to be able to show our support for an event which celebrates local creativity and culture across Crouch End and Hornsey.

The festival will be held across Stationers Park, St Mary’s Tower Gardens, around Crouch End Clock Tower and Weston Park Place. Traditionally the festival has been over 10 days, with up to 200 events, at Hornsey Town Hall, in church halls, restaurants, cafes, shops, galleries, the library, cinemas, parks, St Mary’s Tower and several unusual locations. Up to 15 local schools are always represented too, with a day of performances of music and dance and a fantastic art exhibition in Hornsey Library’s original gallery. There’s always a mix of film, animation, photography, art, poetry, spoken word, drama, dance, puppet theatre, comedy, and music of every genre.

As the official sponsors, David Astburys Estate Agents will have a strong presence during the events of the weekend. Amongst other things they will be hosting a football tournament with Just Play FC, a local grassroots football club that provides young players in their fundamental years access to high level coaching in an enjoyable environment. David Astburys announced their sponsorship of this local kid’s football club just a few weeks ago.

Yianni Aresti, Lettings Director and Founder at David Astburys said; ‘As a family agency who are passionate about our community here in Crouch End our sponsorship and collaboration with both Just Play FC and the Crouch End Festival was a natural one. Both the founders of the Crouch End Festival and Just Play FC have a clear focus on supporting and giving back to our community, as do we.

To find out more about the schedule of events at the Crouch End Festival go to: https://www.crouchendfestival.org/