Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) for home-based businesses (now re-opened)

The ARG scheme for home-based businesses has re-opened for applications until 30 September 2021.

The Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) for home-based businesses has been amended and will now have an allowance of £312 per annum included. This is to reflect property costs for the use of your home such as rent, mortgage, gas, electricity, water charges and Council Tax. This is the same allowance as given by HMRC for tax purposes.

This sum DOES NOT need to be included in your application as it will automatically be added as part of the review process.

It has been recognised that some businesses may have fixed business costs in the range of £700 – £1,000 and would therefore have been ineligible for a grant as they would have been below the previous minimum threshold of £1,000.

If a previous application was automatically rejected, you must re-apply as your details will not have been stored.

If you did not apply previously as your fixed business costs were in the range of £700 – £1,000, then you are now eligible to apply as the £312 property costs allowance will take your application above the £1,000 minimum threshold.

Eligible applications received to date will be amended to include the £312 property costs and grants will be paid at the applicable level.

Who can apply?

The scheme is open to all kinds of businesses such as driving instructors, taxi drivers, mobile hairdressers, childminders and other businesses based in a residential property in Haringey.

It is also open to sole traders, partnerships, and limited companies.

To be eligible for the scheme a business must:

be a residential address in Haringey

be trading between April 2020 and March 2021

have lost income during this period

The scheme is open to applicants until 30 September 2021.

Who cannot apply?

You cannot apply if you:

run a home-based property company (such as buy-to-let, estate agents, lettings agents)

are not a home-based business (you may apply under the main ARG scheme)

already get any Restart or ARG grant from Haringey or any other council

Eligibility

The amount of money you can get depends on your fixed business costs. This is to make the scheme fair and consistent with the business property-based ARG scheme. The government has stated that the ARG cannot be used to support wages.

Eligible fixed business costs include:

insurance

licencing

membership of professional/trade associations

equipment lease/hire/finance costs

bank charges

business software and virus protection

business internet and telephony

business storage costs

other fixed costs deemed by the Council to be reasonable

Grant payments

You will get a one-off payment initially. The amount you get depends on your fixed costs as determined by the council. The council may make further payments in future at its discretion and subject to funding availability.

These are the amounts we will pay for the period April 2020 to March 2021:

Fixed costs Grant Under £700 Nil £700 – £1,999 £1,000 £2,000 – £2,999 £2,000 £3,000 – £3,999 £3,000 £4,000 – £4,999 £4,000 £5,000 and over £5,000

How to apply

To apply for an additional restrictions grant please email [email protected].

Additional Restrictions Grant (now re-opened)

This grant is for businesses adversely impacted by national restrictions. It can be used for business support activities, but this is expected to primarily take the form of discretionary grants.

Local authorities have been encouraged to develop schemes that help businesses not legally forced to close but are severely impacted by restrictions such as the Retail, Hospital and Leisure supply chain and the events sector.

Support can also be provided to businesses outside of the rates system which have been forced to close under restrictions.

This scheme applies to the period from 1 April 2021.

Eligible businesses

The following groups are eligible to apply under this scheme.

Retail, hospitality and leisure supply chain and the events sector (registered ratepayers and non-ratepayers)

Non-ratepayer businesses required to close

In-person businesses not required to close but who are severely impacted by restrictions

For businesses registered on the business rates system, payments will be made to the registered ratepayer. For non-ratepayer businesses, payments will be made to the business owner.

Payments will be made for each eligible hereditament or premises.

If your main business activity has been required to close, but you have been able to operate as a takeaway, click and collect or delivery services, then you are considered to be closed (providing your main business activity prior to restrictions was not take away, click and collect or delivery-based).

Grant payment levels

A higher level of grant is to be made to the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure supply chain and the events sector, in recognition that these businesses have not received any support through grants packages to date and of the impact of restrictions on these businesses.

Grant Payment Levels for ratepayers Rateable value Payment Exactly £15,000 Up to £2,500 £15,001 to £50,999 Up to £5,000 £51,000 and over Up to £7,000

For non-ratepayers, annual rent equivalent to rateable value banding will be applied.

For non-ratepayer businesses required to close, grants will be paid in line with the guidance for the Local Restrictions Support Grant (closed businesses).

Grant payment levels for non-ratepayers Annual rent Payment Up to £15,000 Up to £1,334 £15,001 to £50,999 Up to £2,000 £51,000 and over Up to £3,000

For in-person businesses not required to close but severely impacted, grants will be paid in line with guidance for the Local Restrictions Support Grant (open).

Payment levels for in-person businesses Annual rent Payment Up to £15,000 Up to £934 £15,001 to £50,999 Up to £1,400 £51,000 and over Up to £2,100

The payments detailed for the Additional Restrictions Grant are the total grant payments. In the event application numbers exceed the funding allocation, grant payments will be pro-rated accordingly. In the event application numbers are lower than the funding allocation, further decisions will be taken on the application of residual funds within the council’s proper procedures and in accordance with the approved scheme. This will also include any decisions on the use of this fund for other business support activities.

How to apply

To apply please email [email protected]

Traders in enclosed market spaces

A flat-rate grant of £1,000 per stall will be paid to all businesses which were not required to close in the affected locations.

Awards will be made using existing claim information – you do not need to apply.

State Aid

These grant schemes count towards State Aid limits. Businesses will need to confirm, as part of the application process, that by accepting any grant, they are not in breach of State Aid rules. In receiving the grant all businesses are also confirming their full eligibility under the state aid rules.

See State Aid rules (external link).

