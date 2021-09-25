Revithospanakorizo (Rice with Chickpeas and Spinach)

Revithospanakorizo (Rice with Chickpeas and Spinach) is such a simple dish, but yet delicious, healthy and easy to make – and the kids will love it too! It’s a nice accompaniment to meat, fish or feta cheese. I like to eat it with a dollop of Greek yoghurt!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 leek, white only, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

Approx 480g baby spinach leaves

1x400g can chickpeas, drain (left with 240g)

175g/6oz basmati rice

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp ground cumin

A little chilli flakes or paprika

175ml/6floz vegetable or chicken stock

Juice of ½ a lemon

4 tbsp chopped dill

Method:

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan, sauté onion and leek until soft, add garlic and chopped tomato and cook for few minutes until tomato is soft.

Toss the baby spinach leaves and cook until wilted, then mix drained rice and chickpeas, season with salt pepper, cumin and chilli.

Pour the warm stock (you don’t need a lot, spinach brings a lot of water out), add the lemon juice and mix well. When it comes to the boil, cover with a lid and simmer on a very low heat for 25 minutes.

Remove from the heat and cover lid with a clean tea towel. When ready to eat, fluff it up with a fork.

Καλή όρεξη! Bon Appetite!