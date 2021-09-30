The European Commission has announced it is sending a letter of formal notice to 19 member states, including Cyprus, calling on them to comply with EU rules on open data and the reuse of public sector information.



As announced in a press release, the Commission decided to open infringement proceedings as part of the regular review of transposition by sending a letter of formal notice to Cyprus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Spain, Estonia, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden.



The Commission notes that authorities in these member states have failed to provide complete information on how the revised EU rules on open data and the reuse of public sector information (Directive (EU) 2019/1024) are being transposed in their national laws.



The Directive aims to unlock the benefits of data and will help to make more of the vast and valuable pool of data resources produced by public bodies available for reuse.



These resources can be used to stimulate the development of innovative solutions such as mobility apps, increase transparency by opening the access to publicly funded research data, and support new technologies, including artificial intelligence.



Member States had to transpose this Directive, which was adopted on 20June 2019, into national law and notify transposition measures to the Commission by 17 July 2021.



The 19 Member States now have two months to respond to the letters and take the necessary measures. In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue reasoned opinions, which is the second stage in an infringement proceeding before recourse to the Court of Justice of the EU.