Peter Kypri, famously known as Cypriot Smurf and his alter ego Souvlaki, is heading to the UK! The comedian and social media sensation will take to the stage at venues in London and Birmingham to perform side-splitting stand-up shows!

‘The Tourist’ comedy night will be a mixture of humour, music and much more, with an appearance from the Cypriot God himself, Souvlakis…oh, and someone will be getting married!

The London show takes place on Saturday 20th November at the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove, Wood Green N22 5HJ, whilst the Birmingham event will take place on Saturday 27th November at The Estia, Midlands Greek and Cypriot Association, Magnet Centre, Park Approach, B23 7SJ.

Doors open at 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm. Food and drink will be available. Over 18s only.

Secure your tickets now for a perfect night out full of laughter, by visiting

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-tourist-live-comedy-show-in-london-tickets-167452415683 (London) and www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-tourist-live-comedy-show-in-birmingham-tickets-169991167157 (Birmingham).

Peter was born in England and now living in Cyprus. For the past six years, his video skits about Cypriot and Greek stereotypes have gone viral, having been shared countless times on social media, and his YouTube channel now boasts over 14k subscribers!

