CCTV in Montrose Park has finally been installed this week following a resident-led and Labour backed campaign in response to a spate of violent and anti-social behaviour incidents including a fatal stabbing during May’s bank holiday.

It represents a major U-turn by the Barnet Conservatives running the Council, who voted against an urgent request for the CCTV from Cllr Sara Conway (Burnt Oak, Labour), made at the Hendon Area Committee on 28 June.

Following the stabbing in May the local community held a ‘Safer Parks, Safer Streets’ walk and a zoom meeting to discuss an urgent plan for the summer and longer-term initiatives. CCTV and lighting were key demands to provide some reassurance and rebuild community confidence. This had previously been raised with Barnet Council after a ward Safer Neighbourhood panel meeting after the murder of Sarah Everard.

Labour councillors also called for more investment in community safety at the July Council meeting.

Cllr Conway said: “Thank you to all the residents, community groups and school leaders for campaigning for better safety in Montrose Park – it is welcome that the Council is finally beginning to help residents feel safer here.

“Barnet Labour continues to push the Conservative administration to improve community safety across the Borough. We hope that their lead spokesperson now recognises the value of a CCTV system that is fit for purpose and brings forward the vital measures needed to help support the police to reduce crime in Barnet”.

